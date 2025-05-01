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Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle
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Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle
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22. Evolution of Populations / Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle / Problem 5
Problem 5
How do mutations influence allele frequencies and contribute to evolutionary changes?
A
Mutations prevent genetic drift.
B
Mutations can introduce new alleles, altering allele frequencies.
C
Mutations enhance gene flow.
D
Mutations increase population size.
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