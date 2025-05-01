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Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle
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Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle
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22. Evolution of Populations / Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a small population, how can genetic drift lead to significant changes in allele frequencies?
A
By promoting random mating
B
By causing random fluctuations in allele frequencies
C
By decreasing mutation rates
D
By increasing population size
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