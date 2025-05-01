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Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle
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Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle
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22. Evolution of Populations / Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is NOT an assumption of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
A
Random mating
B
Natural selection
C
No mutations
D
Large population size
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