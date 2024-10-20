Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
It is not true about mitosis:
Identify the structure in chromatin that packages the huge amount of DNA so it can fit in the cell's nucleus.
During cytokinesis in mitotic cell division, the parent cell develops into daughter cells. The structure that develops in the middle plane and separates the daughter cells is called ______ in animals and _____ in plants.
Assume that the total duration of the cell cycle in a typical human cell is 24 hours, of which the G1 phase lasts about 11 hours, the G2 phase about 4 hours, and the M phase about 1 hour. What will be the approximate duration of the S phase in that cell?
What happens to the mitotic spindle during telophase?
Which of the following statements correctly describes apoptosis?
Which of the following phases of the cell cycle comes after anaphase?
Cancerous cells differ from normal cells by
Which of the following does not describe an allele?
A pair of homologous chromosomes is similar in all the following aspects except:
In the human life cycle, germ cells undergo ___ in order to produce haploid gametes. The two haploid gametes then unite in a process called _____. When sperm and ovum unite, they form a zygote. The zygote undergoes _____ to begin the development of the human embryo which eventually becomes a baby.
Where is mitochondrial DNA inherited from?
During this phase in Meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are paired and aligned in two rows in the middle of the cell.
During the prometaphase of Meiosis II, the sister chromatids are held together at the ____ and the microtubules are attached to the individual ____ of the sister chromatids.
How many combinations of maternal and paternal chromosomes are possible for gametes produced by a diploid organism with 2n=20? Also what are the chances that a gamete produced by this organism will only have maternal chromosomes?
Mitosis primarily focuses on cell growth, whereas meiosis primarily concerns which of the following processes?
What term did Mendel use to describe the inherited features that show variation among individuals?
Peas with white color are often masked by purple-colored peas but it persists among the population of peas. The allele for white color is therefore ______.
In Drosophila, brown body colour (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWW" with a female Drosophila with genotype "bbww". She then crosses two Drosophila of the F1 generation and draws the F2 Punnett square in her record book, which is shown below, and you have to fill in the blanks in her Punnett square.
A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.
Experiment 1: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation: 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.
Experiment 2: Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: All the 8 pups had white fur.
Experiment 3: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.
Determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive.
A plant is heterozygous for two genes that are present on different chromosomes. The first gene determines flower color, with alleles P (purple) and p (white). The second gene determines the height of the plant, with alleles T (tall) and t (short). Determine the different types of gametes that this plant can produce.
A long-stemmed homozygous (II) pea plant is crossed with a short-stemmed homozygous (ii) pea plant. Which of the following punnet squares correctly illustrates the resulting genotypes of the offspring?
A total of 500 offspring were produced when 100 male cats with black coats and long fur were mated with 100 female cats with the same phenotype. Out of these 500, 281 had black coats and long fur, 93 had black coats and short fur, 92 had brown coats and long fur, and 32 had brown coats and short fur. If both genes are present on different chromosomes, which one do you believe is the recessive allele in each trait studied?
Two pea plants heterozygous for the characteristics of size and flower colour are crossed, and the Punnett square for this cross is given below. What will be the phenotypic ratios?