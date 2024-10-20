General Biology 1 Final - Part 1 of 3
12. Meiosis / Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers / Problem 11
In the human life cycle, germ cells undergo ___ in order to produce haploid gametes. The two haploid gametes then unite in a process called _____. When sperm and ovum unite, they form a zygote. The zygote undergoes _____ to begin the development of the human embryo which eventually becomes a baby.
