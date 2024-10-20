General Biology 1 Final - Part 1 of 3
13. Mendelian Genetics / Dihybrid Crosses / Problem 23
A total of 500 offspring were produced when 100 male cats with black coats and long fur were mated with 100 female cats with the same phenotype. Out of these 500, 281 had black coats and long fur, 93 had black coats and short fur, 92 had brown coats and long fur, and 32 had brown coats and short fur. If both genes are present on different chromosomes, which one do you believe is the recessive allele in each trait studied?
