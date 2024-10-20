General Biology 1 Final - Part 1 of 3
13. Mendelian Genetics / Mendel's Laws / Problem 21
A plant is heterozygous for two genes that are present on different chromosomes. The first gene determines flower color, with alleles P (purple) and p (white). The second gene determines the height of the plant, with alleles T (tall) and t (short). Determine the different types of gametes that this plant can produce.
