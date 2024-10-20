Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
What could be the possible blood type(s) of a child whose parents are AB and O?
Rat dams can be divided based on their maternal care into high, mid, or low licking/grooming (LG) mothers. The pups raised by low LG mothers have less glucocorticoid receptor (GR) mRNA brought about by GR gene methylation. Consequently, the offspring of low-LG mothers have higher anxiety and impaired learning when adults. Because it is elicited by maternal behavior, such methylation is maintained across generations. However, upon cross-fostering (change of low LG mother to high LG mother) the methylation level of the GR promoter is restored. What does this result imply?
When graphing the polygenic traits against the phenotypic frequency, a bell-shaped form is created. What contributes to this result?
Identify what the following shape represents in a pedigree:
Jack was married to Diana. Both are carriers of an allele of cystic fibrosis. What is the probability that Jack and Diana will have a baby with cystic fibrosis?
A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his paternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of their children will be colourblind?
Considering the independent assortment of alleles, how many different types of gametes will an individual with genotype AaBb produce?
In his work with pneumonia-causing bacteria and mice, Griffith found that some substance from virulent cells was transferred to non-virulent cells, making them virulent. This process is referred to as
According to the result of the Hershey and Chase experiment, which of the following materials from bacteriophage entered and infected the bacteria?
Erwin Chargaff discovered that in a DNA molecule, the number of purines always equals the number of pyrimidines. Which of the following base pairs correctly represents a purine-pyrimidine pair?
In the DNA structure, the phosphodiester bond connects one nucleotide to which of the following?
Meselson and Stahl transferred the bacteria from 15N medium to 14N medium. They allowed them to replicate for two generations. DNA extracted from these cells is centrifuged. The DNA obtained after the first round of replication is
Which of the following is responsible for removing and replacing the RNA primers with DNA nucleotides during DNA replication?
Identity which statement is true regarding Okazaki fragments:
Which transformation from the list below best exemplifies the process of DNA replication?
The DNA repair process involves the removal of the damaged sequence and the replacement of new sequences. Which of the following is involved in cleaving the DNA segments so that the damaged sequences will be removed?
What is the immediate consequence if there is a significant telomere loss?
A gene contains nucleotide sequences called introns and exons. Introns are the ____ part of the gene while exons are the _____ segments.
During transcription, the template strand of DNA is transcribed into
In an in vitro experiment, a researcher inhibited the activity of RNA polymerase in cells isolated from mouse kidney tissue by incubating them with an RNA polymerase inhibitor. In these cells, which of the following will be reduced?
Which of the following is not included in the functions of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA?
If the anticodons from tRNA have a UUU and CUA sequence, what will be their corresponding amino acids?
Beadle and Tatum investigated the capability of Neurospora crassa to grow on a different medium. They did this by growing Neurospora cells in media whose composition was controlled by them. They found out that Neurospora cells can grow in the minimal medium, whose composition is only made from sugar, salts, and biotin. Furthermore, they created a mutant of the Neurospora through UV exposure and took samples of its descendants. Upon growing in the "complete" and "minimal" mediums, a few colonies survived in the "complete" medium but could not grow in the "minimal" medium. Which of the following can explain this result?
Which of the followings is/are key component(s) in translation?
During which stage of translation does the ribosome assemble around the target mRNA?