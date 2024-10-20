General Biology 1 Final - Part 2 of 3
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
13. Mendelian Genetics / Sex-Linked Inheritance / Problem 6
A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his paternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of their children will be colourblind?
Learn this concept