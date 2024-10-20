Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
In Biology, viruses were previously not considered living entities. Which of the following characteristics is present in both viruses and other living entities?
Which of the following characteristics is not shared among all living organisms?
Erwin Chargaff found that in DNA, the ratios of adenine (A) to thymine (T) and guanine (G) to cytosine (C) are equal. This is the best example of study at the _____ level in life's hierarchy.
According to the natural selection theory, who is more likely to survive and reproduce?
Which of the following organisms does not share a common ancestor?
A controlled experiment is simply one in which all factors except the ____________ are held constant.
Noble gases have full electron shells, while halogens readily gain an electron to fill their outermost shell. Which of the following statements is therefore true?
Which of the following options correctly includes the common use of radioactive isotopes in biological science?
Identify the correct statement about types of chemical bonding formed between atoms.
Use the table below to choose the pair of elements that will most likely form a non-polar covalent bond:
All of the following are examples of covalent interactions, except:
Considering an ionic bond formation between a metal atom (M) possessing a solitary valence electron and a nonmetal atom (N) possessing seven valence electrons, which of the following statements accurately describes the electron transfer process?
For a hydrogen atom to form a hydrogen bond, the interacting atom must have which of the following characteristics?
Halophiles are extremophilic microorganisms that can grow optimally at:
Which of the following water properties can explain the formation of water droplets at the tip of the leaves after rain?
Why does ice float on water?
Which of the following answer choices correctly shows the hydration shell forming around sodium and chloride ions when soduim chloride (NaCl) is dissolved in water?
Which of the following statements is true about strong acids and bases?
The human body regulates the pH levels of several body parts, including the vagina. Why is it important to maintain its slightly acidic pH?
Identify which of the following describes an organic molecule.
When a Hydroxyl group is attached to a specific carbon backbone, what will be its product?
Carbohydrases belong to which class of biomolecules?
How do starch and chitin differ from each other?
Label A to D in the following chart, which depicts the hierarchy of hemoglobin protein structures.