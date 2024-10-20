General Biology 2 Midterm
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
29. Fungi / Fungi Reproduction / Problem 8
Fungi evolved a variety of spore discharge processes to make their reproduction successful. One of these strategies includes "squirt guns" which are most common in the Ascomycota and Zygomycota. What makes the spores of these fungi groups discharge at high speeds?
Learn this concept