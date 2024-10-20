General Biology 2 Midterm
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
32. Vertebrates / Chordates / Problem 14
Read the following statements about deuterostomes carefully, and then identify which ones are correct.
P. In deuterostomes, the blastopore develops into an anus.
Q. Deuterostomes are triploblastic.
R. Deuterostomes have radial symmetry.
S. Deuterostomes are pseudocoelemates.
Learn this concept