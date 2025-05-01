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Cladistics
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Cladistics
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25. Phylogeny / Cladistics / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is a paraphyletic group?
A
A group that includes an ancestor and all its descendants.
B
A group that includes a common ancestor but not all its descendants.
C
A group that includes organisms with similar traits due to convergent evolution.
D
A group that includes organisms from multiple branches of the tree.
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