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Cladistics
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Cladistics
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25. Phylogeny / Cladistics / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following groups is monophyletic and includes the Sauropsida clade?
A
Mammals and reptiles together.
B
Reptiles excluding birds.
C
Birds and reptiles together.
D
Birds and mammals together.
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