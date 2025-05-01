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Cladistics
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Cladistics
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25. Phylogeny / Cladistics / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the defining characteristic of a polyphyletic group?
A
It includes all descendants of a single ancestor.
B
It includes organisms with analogous traits but no recent common ancestor.
C
It includes organisms with a shared common ancestor.
D
It excludes all common ancestors.
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