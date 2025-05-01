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Descent with Modification
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Descent with Modification
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21. Evolution / Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection / Problem 1
Problem 1
A trait, feature, or structure that serves a purpose but was not evolved by natural selection for its intended function is referred to as:
A
Adaptation
B
Neoteny
C
Exaptation
D
All of the above
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