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Descent with Modification
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Descent with Modification
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21. Evolution / Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection / Problem 3
Problem 3
AIDS is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Over time, HIV has evolved a resistance to antiviral drugs. This is the best illustration of the:
A
Inheritance of acquired character
B
Evolution by natural selection
C
Speciation
D
Induction
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