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Descent with Modification
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Descent with Modification
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21. Evolution / Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection / Problem 2
Problem 2
The most famous proverb is "great minds think alike." In terms of evolutionary views, which of the following scientists best matches this description?
A
Jean-Baptiste Lamarck and Carolus Linnaeus
B
Georges Cuvier and Jean-Baptiste Lamarck
C
Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace
D
George Cuvier and Charles Darwin
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