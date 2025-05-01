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Ecosystems
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Ecosystems
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52. Ecosystems / Introduction to Ecosystems / Problem 2
Problem 2
The reduced form of nitrogen in the soil, known as _____, is transformed into its most oxidized form, _____, by the nitrifying bacteria present in the soil.
A
ammonia; nitrite
B
nitrate; ammonia
C
ammonia; nitrate
D
nitrite; ammonia
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