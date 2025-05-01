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Ecosystems
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Ecosystems
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52. Ecosystems / Introduction to Ecosystems / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following is true about biological magnification?
A
It is made up of molecules that are excreted in the bodies of complex organisms
B
The biomass becomes larger as body size decreases
C
Herbivores are generally safe from toxic chemical bioaccumulation
D
Molecules that accumulate in biomass concentrate at higher levels of the food web
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