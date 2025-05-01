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Ecosystems
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Ecosystems
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52. Ecosystems / Introduction to Ecosystems / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is considered to have the highest net primary productivity?
A
A rainforest
B
A desert
C
A grassland
D
Tundra
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