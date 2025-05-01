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Energy & Biomass Pyramids
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Energy & Biomass Pyramids
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52. Ecosystems / Energy & Biomass Pyramids / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does biomagnification impact organisms at higher trophic levels?
A
It stabilizes the energy flow across the ecosystem.
B
It causes higher concentrations of toxins, affecting health and survival.
C
It reduces the energy available to consumers.
D
It increases the reproduction rates of top predators.
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