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Energy & Biomass Pyramids
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Energy & Biomass Pyramids
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52. Ecosystems / Energy & Biomass Pyramids / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes a biomass pyramid?
A
It measures the number of species in each ecosystem.
B
It represents the flow of energy across trophic levels over time.
C
It shows the rate of reproduction among primary producers.
D
It depicts the distribution of biomass at a single moment in time and can have varied shapes.
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