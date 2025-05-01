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Energy & Biomass Pyramids
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Energy & Biomass Pyramids
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52. Ecosystems / Energy & Biomass Pyramids / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does an energy pyramid primarily illustrate in an ecosystem?
A
The stability of an ecosystem.
B
The number of organisms at each trophic level.
C
The distribution of biomass at a single moment in time.
D
The flow of energy across trophic levels over time.
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