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Evidence of Evolution
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Evidence of Evolution
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Evolution / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the fossil record of whales illustrate the transition from terrestrial to aquatic life?
A
Fossils indicate whales have always been aquatic without any terrestrial ancestors.
B
Whales' fossil record shows a sudden change from land to water with no intermediate forms.
C
Fossils show gradual adaptations such as limb modifications and changes in spine structure.
D
The fossil record lacks any evidence linking whales to terrestrial life.
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