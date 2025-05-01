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Evidence of Evolution
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Evidence of Evolution
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Evolution / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is embryologic homology?
A
Unique embryonic development in each species.
B
Similar embryonic features in different species due to common ancestry.
C
Differences in embryonic structures across species.
D
Embryos evolving independently in different environments.
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