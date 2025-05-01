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Evidence of Evolution
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Evidence of Evolution
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Evolution / Problem 2
Problem 2
The forelimbs of humans, bats, and whales are an example of homology. How do these structures support the concept of common ancestry?
A
They perform the same function in all species.
B
They have a similar structural framework inherited from a common ancestor.
C
They show no significant similarity in structure.
D
They evolved independently in each species.
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