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Evolution of Populations
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Evolution of Populations
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22. Evolution of Populations / Evolution of Populations / Problem 4
Problem 4
How did the modern synthesis integrate Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics?
A
It rejected Mendel's ideas in favor of Darwin's theories.
B
It combined natural selection with genetic inheritance to explain evolution.
C
It suggested that genetic mutations are the sole drivers of evolution.
D
It proposed that evolution occurs without any genetic changes.
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