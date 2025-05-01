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Evolution of Populations
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Evolution of Populations
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22. Evolution of Populations / Evolution of Populations / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following is an example of microevolution?
A
The evolution of mammals from reptilian ancestors.
B
The development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria.
C
The extinction of dinosaurs.
D
The diversification of flowering plants.
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