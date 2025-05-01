Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Evolution of Populations
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Evolution of Populations
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 4
Next
22. Evolution of Populations / Evolution of Populations / Problem 3
Problem 3
What characterizes genetic drift as a mechanism of evolution?
A
It consistently increases genetic diversity.
B
It always leads to an increase in population size.
C
It involves random changes in allele frequencies.
D
It is driven by environmental pressures.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options