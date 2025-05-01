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Evolution of Protists
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Evolution of Protists
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27. Protists / Evolution of Protists / Problem 2
Problem 2
How did secondary endosymbiosis contribute to the diversity of eukaryotic lineages?
A
By allowing eukaryotic cells to acquire photosynthesis through engulfing photosynthetic eukaryotes.
B
By creating eukaryotes that function as single-celled organisms.
C
By developing new eukaryotic cells without the need for cellular membranes.
D
By merging eukaryotic cells with archaea, forming hybrid organisms.
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