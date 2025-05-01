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Evolution of Protists
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Evolution of Protists
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27. Protists / Evolution of Protists / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does secondary endosymbiosis explain the origin of chlorarachniophytes?
A
Chlorarachniophytes acquired plastids from engulfing a green alga.
B
Chlorarachniophytes developed from the direct fusion of two prokaryotic cells.
C
Chlorarachniophytes originated through primary endosymbiosis with mitochondria.
D
Chlorarachniophytes acquired nuclei through secondary endosymbiosis.
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