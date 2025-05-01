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Evolution of Protists
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Evolution of Protists
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27. Protists / Evolution of Protists / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which process describes primary endosymbiosis?
A
Engulfing of prokaryotic cells by a eukaryotic ancestor, leading to organelles like mitochondria.
B
Development of organelles from existing eukaryotic cell membranes.
C
Fusion of two prokaryotic cells to form a eukaryotic cell.
D
Engulfing of eukaryotic cells by other eukaryotes to form new organisms.
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