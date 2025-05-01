General Biology
Which of the following best defines a population growth model?
A population of 500 fish increases to 800 fish in 10 years. What is the population growth rate?
Given a population with a birth rate (b) of 0.3 and a death rate (d) of 0.1, calculate the per capita population growth rate using the b minus d method.
Which growth model incorporates a carrying capacity that limits population growth?
What is a potential risk of relying on simplified population growth models for conservation planning?