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Introduction to Population Growth Models
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Introduction to Population Growth Models
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Growth Models / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given a population with a birth rate (b) of 0.3 and a death rate (d) of 0.1, calculate the per capita population growth rate using the b minus d method.
A
0.4
B
0.3
C
0.2
D
0.1
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