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Introduction to Population Growth Models
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Introduction to Population Growth Models
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Growth Models / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is a potential risk of relying on simplified population growth models for conservation planning?
A
They may overlook critical factors affecting endangered species.
B
They provide comprehensive environmental assessments.
C
They are too complex for practical application.
D
They account for all genetic variations within populations.
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