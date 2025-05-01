Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Introduction to Population Growth Models
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Introduction to Population Growth Models
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Growth Models / Problem 2
Problem 2
A population of 500 fish increases to 800 fish in 10 years. What is the population growth rate?
A
80 fish per year
B
30 fish per year
C
20 fish per year
D
50 fish per year
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options