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Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes
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Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is a disturbance regime?
A
A pattern of disturbances that occur in an ecosystem over time.
B
A period of time when an ecosystem is free from disturbances.
C
A single, isolated event that alters an ecosystem.
D
A government policy on land use.
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