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Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes
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Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines a terrestrial biome?
A
A region defined by human habitation and urban development.
B
A specific body of water and its associated life forms.
C
A community of plants and animals that have common characteristics due to similar climates.
D
A single species population in a defined area.
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