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Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes
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Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following is a difference between the Sahara and the Atacama deserts?
A
The Sahara is located in Africa, while the Atacama is in South America.
B
Both are characterized by extreme temperatures and sandy landscapes.
C
The Atacama has a higher biodiversity than the Sahara.
D
The Atacama is one of the driest places on Earth, while the Sahara experiences occasional rainfall.
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