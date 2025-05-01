General Biology
Which of the following best describes 'life history' in the context of biology?
How do the concepts of survivorship and fecundity illustrate trade-offs in life history strategies?
Which of the following is an example of an organism that exhibits a semelparity reproductive strategy?
What distinguishes seasonal iteroparity from continuous iteroparity in organisms?
How might life history traits be integrated into models to predict the sustainability of a population under climate change scenarios?