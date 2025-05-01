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Life History
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Life History
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50. Population Ecology / Life History / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following is an example of an organism that exhibits a semelparity reproductive strategy?
A
Atlantic salmon, which spawns once and then dies.
B
Human, which can reproduce multiple times throughout life.
C
Elephant, known for long gestation periods and multiple offspring over a lifetime.
D
Domestic cat, which can have several litters in a year.
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