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Life History
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Life History
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50. Population Ecology / Life History / Problem 5
Problem 5
How might life history traits be integrated into models to predict the sustainability of a population under climate change scenarios?
A
Models can incorporate changes in fecundity and survivorship rates to predict adaptation and sustainability.
B
Life history traits are irrelevant to predicting population sustainability under climate change.
C
Survivorship rates alone are sufficient for predicting population responses to climate change.
D
Only fecundity rates matter in these models, as they directly impact birth rates.
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