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Life History
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Life History
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50. Population Ecology / Life History / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes 'life history' in the context of biology?
A
The sequence of events related to survival and reproduction that occur from birth through death.
B
A record of an organism's evolutionary adaptations over time.
C
A timeline of an organism's lifespan, detailing key events and behaviors.
D
The genetic makeup that determines an organism's physiological traits.
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