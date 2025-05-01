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Natural Selection
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Problem 5
Natural Selection
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22. Evolution of Populations / Natural Selection / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does heterozygote advantage maintain genetic variation in a population, using the sickle cell trait as an example?
A
It eliminates individuals with two recessive alleles.
B
It ensures all individuals have at least one sickle cell allele.
C
It provides resistance to malaria without causing full sickle cell disease symptoms.
D
It causes rapid fixation of one beneficial allele.
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