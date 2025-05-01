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Natural Selection
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Natural Selection
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22. Evolution of Populations / Natural Selection / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines natural selection?
A
A process where organisms change their traits through use and disuse.
B
A process where random changes in the environment dictate survival.
C
A process where individuals acquire traits during their lifetime and pass them to offspring.
D
A process where organisms with favorable traits are more likely to survive and reproduce.
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