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Natural Selection
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Natural Selection
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22. Evolution of Populations / Natural Selection / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is directional selection and how does it affect phenotype distribution in a population?
A
A selection that favors one extreme phenotype, causing a shift in the population average.
B
A selection that favors both extremes, leading to a bimodal distribution.
C
A selection that favors intermediate phenotypes, reducing variation.
D
A selection that randomly favors different phenotypes at different times.
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