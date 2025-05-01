Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Natural Selection
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Natural Selection
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
21. Evolution / Natural Selection / Problem 5
Problem 5
In a population of rabbits, how does inherited coat color variation contribute to natural selection in an environment with snowy winters?
A
Coat color does not affect rabbit survival in snowy environments.
B
All rabbits will develop white coats during winter regardless of their genetic makeup.
C
Rabbits with coat colors that blend into the snow are less likely to be seen by predators, increasing their survival.
D
Rabbits with darker coats will survive better due to increased heat absorption.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options