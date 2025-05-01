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Natural Selection
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Natural Selection
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21. Evolution / Natural Selection / Problem 2
Problem 2
What role does genetic variation play in the process of natural selection?
A
It ensures all offspring are identical to their parents.
B
It provides different traits that may confer advantages in specific environments.
C
It decreases the chances of survival for the entire population.
D
It prevents any change from occurring within a population.
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