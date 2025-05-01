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Natural Selection
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Natural Selection
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21. Evolution / Natural Selection / Problem 4
Problem 4
In the context of natural selection, what does 'fitness' refer to?
A
The physical strength and endurance of an organism.
B
The genetic similarity between an organism and its relatives.
C
The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce in its environment.
D
The number of offspring an organism can produce.
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